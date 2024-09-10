Florida School Bus Crashes After Motorist Runs Stop Sign

A Sumter County school bus in Florida crashed early Friday morning after a woman drove past a stop sign, reported ABC Action News.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 68-year-old woman, whose name was not released at this writing, was driving a Ford Escort Wagon east on CR-222 around 8:35 a.m., when she failed to stop at a controlled intersection.

The Ford then reportedly entered the path of the school bus, which was being driven by a 50-year-old unidentified woman and caused the collision.

Fourteen middle and high school students were onboard the bus at the time of the crash. No injuries were reported, and they were released to their parents.

Both drivers were taken to local hospitals. The 68-year-old motorist reportedly had serious injuries, while the bus driver suffered minor injuries.

