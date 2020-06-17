Wednesday, June 17, 2020
STN Podcast Episode 12 – Tool of Equity: Educational Access for all Students Amid COVID-19

By Claudia Newton

As states release plans on school reopening after coronavirus closures, student transporters must ensure they can stay funded and compliant with health guidelines.

Consultant Alexandra Robinson joins Tony and Ryan to discuss inclusivity in the ranks of school transportation leadership, as well as how the yellow bus facilitates educational access for all students, regardless of race or disabilities. Read her blog: Amid All of Today’s Challenges, Success Lies in Human Understanding.

Multimedia

Poll

Does your operation forecast needing additional school bus drivers for the new school year to adequately address an increase in routes, due to COVID-19 physical distancing demands?
350 votes
VoteResults
Special Reports

Multimedia

