From School Bus Driver to Assistant Director: Journey of a ‘Rising Star’

Mitzii Smith said the quote, “Challenge yourself forward,” inspired her to not only step outside her comfort zone but to motivate herself in ways she never thought were possible.

“Always moving forward, setting and working toward achieving new goals,” said Smith, the assistant director of transportation for Maine School Administrative District (MSAD) 6.

Smith started her career in pupil transportation when her oldest child was starting school. She said a sign at the kindergarten registration read, “School Bus Drivers Needed! The perfect job for parents of school aged children.”

She admitted that at that time she had no idea answering the call to apply to become a school bus driver would become a career that would span decades and become a passion.

Each year, School Transportation News chooses 10 Rising Stars based on nominations submitted by school districts and companies around the industry. These individuals have shown exemplary commitment and dedication in the student transportation industry and continue to demonstrate innovation in their roles. This year’s Rising Stars are featured in the November magazine issue.

Sarah Marean, the director of transportation for MSAD #6, said in her Rising Star nomination of Smith that in addition to driving a regular route, Smith served as a school bus safety instructor for Yellow Classroom and a lead driver.

She then moved into the office, first as administrative assistant and now as the assistant director transportation.

“Since assuming a managerial position in this department Mitzii has proven herself to be a force for change and innovation,” Marean wrote.

Smith is currently going on her 20th year in transportation.

MSAD 6 has one of the largest fleets in the state of Maine, consisting of 63 total school buses. The district serves an area of 182 square miles in southern part of the state for the towns of Buxton, Hollis, Limington, Standish, and Frye Island.

The transportation department that operates out of the consists of 50 school bus drivers, nine bus monitors, three mechanics and an office staff of six. The route school buses traveling over 5,000 miles a day serving over 3,200 students across six elementary schools, one middle school and one high school.

“We pride ourselves on having made a commitment to propane powered buses, with our fleet now running at 80 percent propane,” Smith added. “We recently installed an 18,000-gallon propane tank and filling station at our facility, and proudly became the first and largest delivery of renewable propane in the Northeast. Further solidifying our commitment to green energy efforts in student transportation.”

This year, Smith also became a Maine school safety specialist, part of a program offered through the Department of Education. The program “focuses on creating safer schools through training, guidance and technical support for the whole school and the whole student,” the Maine DOE website states.

Smith noted that while transportation plays a key role in the school environment, it is often left out of the planning process as it pertains to school safety. “I wanted to bring awareness of the vital role transportation plays,” she said.

Additionally, Smith initiated a collaboration between transportation and Maine DOE speech pathologist Kellie Doyle-Bailey, to learn about the brain science behind emotional intelligence. Marean noted that the collaboration was focused on bringing elements of social and emotional learning to the driver’s seat.

“With the thought that safety begins first with the person behind the wheel remaining present, calm and in control of their own emotions and able to respond to situations as they arise,” she continued.

Smith added, “Our team is the first (and only) transportation department in the state of Maine to focus on prioritizing the individual behind the wheel, to help support them in their daily tasks,” she continued. “We have been able to present at multiple state conferences, sharing our initial success. We are trailblazing new ideas in our state, and hope that it continues to gain momentum in our industry.”

Smith is also an active member of the National Association of Pupil Transportation, serving on two standing committees: Certification and the School Bus Safety Poster Contest. She’s working toward her professional certification as a director of pupil transportation, or CDPT. She is also an active member of the Maine Association of Pupil Transportation, holding the position of president-elect.

Challenges Amid School Start Up

Smith said one of the greatest challenges amid school start-up is ensuring that transportation is finding the most efficient ways to utilize all of its resources.

“After several years of being short staffed, it seems that has now become the norm,” she said. “It requires outside the box thinking, to make sure that nothing falls between the cracks. Our team does a fantastic job of making sure that we meet all the challenges we are faced with.”

Despite the challenges in student transportation, Smith said her favorite part of the job is the impact that her co-workers have on the children they transport. “Drivers and monitors are [a] consistent part of a child’s school day,” she said. “A genuine smile, and ‘Good morning’ really does have the power to shape a child’s whole day!”

Looking to the Future

Going forward, Smith said her goal is to continue to bring new ideas to the department. “Although I see the value in, ‘That’s the way we’ve always done it’ I also recognize the importance of seeking out new ways, and not being intimidated by change,” she said. “Being open to change is vital in our ever changing environment.”

She added that she plans to continue the work that she’s started in SEL to ensure drivers and monitors understand their value. “In five years, I see our team continuing to build on prior successes,” she said. “Encouraging continued learning, seeking new training opportunities, and encouraging certifications. Knowledge is power!”

Outside of work, Smith said she enjoys spending time with her family and friends. She loves music, concerts, taking photos and cooking. She noted that her and husband Tim enjoy traveling with their children, who are now adults, having adventures and creating memories.

