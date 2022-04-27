Tuesday, April 26, 2022
Watch: Michigan School Bus Driver Shares Her Love For Electric

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo

Trish Rea, a bus driver for Three Rivers Community Schools in Michigan, expresses her fondness for driving one of the district’s electric school buses. She also states how she would not want to go back to the bus she was driving before. The transportation supervisor for the district, Kenni Jean Schrader, will be speaking at STN EXPO Indy to share more electric experiences during a June 5 panel discussion.

