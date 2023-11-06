Monday, November 6, 2023
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
Advertisement
HomeMultimediaWATCH: New Transportation Director of the Year Announcement
Multimedia

WATCH: New Transportation Director of the Year Announcement

By Ruth Ashmore

Teresa Fleming, deputy chief operations officer of transportation at the School District of Philadelphia, thought she was just discussing the upcoming Transporting Students with Disabilities and Special Needs (TSD) Conference when she found out she is STN’s 2023 Transportation Director of the Year!

Learn more about Teresa in the November issue of School Transportation News.

Related: School District of Philadelphia Focuses on Employee Recognition
Related: WATCH: Day in the Life of a Transportation Director
Related: Ride and Drive Experience Comes to TSD for First Time

Previous article
First Student Partners with National Safety Council to Research Electric School Bus Safety
Next article
New School Buses Displayed at NAPT Annual Conference

RELATED ARTICLES

Advertisement

Digital Editions

November 2023

It's time to introduce the new Transportation Director of the Year, Teresa Fleming, executive director of transportation services at...

Partner Updates

Advertisement

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2023

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Advertisement

Poll

What would solve the school bus driver shortage?
47 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2023 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.