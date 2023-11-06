WATCH: New Transportation Director of the Year Announcement

Teresa Fleming, deputy chief operations officer of transportation at the School District of Philadelphia, thought she was just discussing the upcoming Transporting Students with Disabilities and Special Needs (TSD) Conference when she found out she is STN’s 2023 Transportation Director of the Year!

