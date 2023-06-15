California Vehicle Crashes into School Bus, Flees the Scene

A vehicle crashed into a Hemet Unified School District school bus last week then fled the scene, leaving three students injured, reported Desert Sun News.

The crash reportedly occurred at approximately 12:30 p.m. on June 9, just off Highway 74. A white Toyota Camry hit the school bus as it was approaching the highway.

According to the article, the vehicle was fleeing a separate traffic collision in a parking lot on Florida Avenue, which transitioned to Highway 74 when it hit the bus.

California Highway Patrol stated via the article that the driver immediately fled the location after the crash. A description of the suspect is currently unavailable.

The Hemet Fire Department added via the article that three youths were found on board the bus with unspecified minor injuries, and the bus sustained moderate damage.

The victims were reportedly taken to a regional trauma center for treatment. CHP officers and Hemet police officers were still in the search for the hit-and-run motorist at this report.

