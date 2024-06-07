Friday, June 7, 2024
WATCH: STN EXPO Indy 2024

By Ruth Ashmore

Watch videos recapping the 2024 STN EXPO Indianapolis Conference, which included the first in-person Bus Technology Summit Labs, the Transportation Director’s Summit, the Green Bus Summit & Ride and Drive event as well as a keynote speaker, educational sessions and the Trade Show.

