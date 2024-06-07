Friday, June 7, 2024
Michigan School Bus Strikes Bicyclist

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo

A bicyclist in Alma, Michigan was hospitalized after being hit by a school bus, reported WNEM 5.

According to the news report, the incident happened at approximately 7:47 a.m. on Thursday at an intersection.

Alma Police stated that the bicyclist was taken to the hospital and is now in stable condition. The identity of the bicyclist was not made public in this writing.

No students were on the bus at the time of the incident, and no other injuries were reported. The crash remains under investigation.

