Tuesday, July 25, 2023
2023 Garage Stars Announced: Stewards of Their Community

By Taylor Ekbatani

Earlier this year,  School Transportation News called for nominations of outstanding fleet management professionals as candidates to be profiled in the August fleet management magazine edition.

STN received over 120 entries from school districts, private bus companies, school bus dealers, and vendors.

Ten of these individuals are featured in the 8th annual installment of Garage Stars, to be published in the August edition of School Transportation News magazine. The editors used the following 10-point criteria developed by consultant and STN Technical Editor Bob Pudlewski to determine the finalists.

    1. Community involvement
    2. Credentials
    3. Industry development
    4. Leadership
    5. Level of responsibility (with a focus on supervision)
    6. Life experience
    7. Time spent on the job
    8. Training capability
    9. Regulatory agency commendations
    10. Value to the transportation program

Arnoldo Adaire
Senior Maintenance Manager
Zum Services, Inc., California

James Adams
Mechanic 2
Cave Creek USD #93, Arizona

Humberto Aguayo
Maintenance Supervisor
Grayslake – Durham School Services, Illinois

Jamie Allen
Transportation Coordinator
Herman-Norcross Community School District, Minnesota

Kenneth Altis
Lead Technician
Kansas City Public Schools – Center Public Schools for Student Transportation Of America, Missouri

Mike Austin
Lead Diagnostic Technician
Montgomery County Public Schools, Maryland

Troy Bearman
Fleet Manager
Northwest Allen County Schools, Indiana

Brandon Bonner
Assistant Mechanic
Grant Parish School Board, Louisiana

Richard Brownfield
Head Mechanic
Swartz Creek Community Schools, Michigan

Loretta Bryant
Utility Worker
Hamilton City Schools District, Ohio

Matthew Bunting
Lead Technician
Fountain Fort Carson School District # 8, Colorado

David Camden
Amador County Unified School District, California

Carl Casey
Mechanic/Trainer
Beacon Mobility, NRT Bus, Massachusetts

Timothy Clayborn
Vehicle and Equipment Supervisor
Fairfax County / Department of Vehicle Services, Virginia

Thomas Clement
Shop Foreman
Alvin Independent School District, Texas

Jason Cromleigh
Mechanic (Transportation)
Lake Travis Independent School District, Texas

Mike Cross
Lead Mechanic
Mineral Wells Independent School District, Texas

Roger Crouse
Lead Mechanic
Hillsborough District School, Florida

Mike Crow
Fleet Manager Technician
R2J Thompson School District, Colorado

Rodulfo De Leon
Transportation Mechanic
Valley View Independent School District, Texas

Sherry Deltoro
Location Manager
First Student, Rhode Island

Willis Dubois
Transportation Head Mechanic
Grant Parish School Board, Louisiana

Robert Dulmage
Shop Foreman
North Clackamas School District, Oregon

Ron Duplacey
Bus Garage Manager/Bus Driver/Bus Maintenance Co-ordinator
RSU#73, Maine

Paul Dye
Head Mechanic
Lake County Board of DD, Ohio

Jeremy Escobar
Lead Mechanic
Fremont Unified School District, California

Joe Fillner
Fleet Technician
Mount Horeb Area School District, Wisconsin

Donald Fleck
Supervisor of Fleet Maintenance
Harford County Public Schools, Maryland

Benny Floyd
Transportaton Supervisor
Randolph County School System, Alabama

Greg Foard
Mechanic II
Cabarrus County Schools, North Carolina

Morris Frye
Senior Administrator of Fleet Services
Orange County Public Schools, Florida

Matthew Gargineer
Head Mechanic
Katonah-Lewisboro School District, New York

Troy Gervais
Fleet Tech
Boerne Independent School District, Texas

Raymond Ginter
Automotive Mechanic I
Bethlehem Central School District, New York

David Goff
Bus Shop Supervisor
Thomas County Schools, Georgia

Charles Gordon
Head Mechanic
Mètro Technology, Oklahoma

Raymond Griffin
Lead Mechanic
Dekalb County School District, Georgia

Jose Gudino
Mechanic
Campbell Union High School, California

Christi Hammerbeck
Director of Transportation
Sonora Union High School District, California

Aaron Hardin
Fleet Manager
Alachua County Transportation Department, Florida

Donald Harp
School Bus Mechanic
Robertson County Schools, Tennessee

Bobby Hartigan
Gas/Diesel Mechanic
Marion County Public School, Florida

Doug Havu
Lead Mechanic
MSAD #6, Maine

Alton Hawkins
Line Technician
South Carolina Department of Education Transportation, South Carolina

Bowen Hebel
Lead Technician
Benzie County Central Schools, Michigan

Kyle Highley
Mechanic
Metropolitan School District of Wabash County, Indiana

Randy Hoege
Head Mechanic
School District of Reedsburg, Wisconsin

Christopher Howard
Lead Mechanic
Cumberland County Schools, North Carolina

Kyle Jackson
Fleet Manager
Harrison School District #2, Colorado

Daniel Jefferson
Supervisor of Mechanics
Prince Edward County Public Schools, Virginia

Jeff Jeter
Director of Fleet Services
Stafford County Public Schools, Virginia

Aaron Jones
Fleet Mechanic
Charleston R-1 Public School District, Missouri

Doug Jones
Shop Forman
Suffolk City Public Schools, Virginia

Wayne Justus
Head Technician
Illinois Central School Bus, Illinois

Mark Kennedy
Mechanic II
Flagler Schools District Fleet Services, Florida

John Kleinshmidt
Shop Foreman
Baldwin County Board of Education, Alabama

Thomas Knipper
Assistant Mechanic
Crestwood Local Schools, Ohio

Frank Lapointe
Lead Mechanic
Sicangu Lakota Oyate Head Start/Early Head Start, South Dakota

Bob Lash
Director of Transportation
Montague Area Public Schools, Michigan

Kyle Lawrence
Equipment Technician
Oakdale Joint Unified School District, California

Rodrick Leblanc
Shop Help
Barber’s Hill Independent School District, Texas

John Lednicky
Lead Technician
Kansas Central School Bus, Kansas

Trent Lee
Fleet Manager
Pierce County Board of Education, Georgia

Arden Lembcke
Director of Maintenance
Voigt’s School Bus Service, Inc., Minnesota

Darrell Lemly
Mechanic Supervisor
Cabarrus County Schools, North Carolina

Hilario Leon
Head Mechanic
Covina Valley Unified School District, California

Bob Linc
Master Mechanic
4.0 School Services of East Central Bus, Minnesota

Randy Loffer
Lead Mechanic
Grants Pass School District 7, Oregon

Steve Logan
Head Mechanic
Easton USD 449, Kansas

Javier Lopez
Fleet Manager
Midland Independent School District, Texas

Daniel Loza
Heavy Duty Mechanic/Service Coordinator
Jurupa Unified School District, California

B J Lucky
Shop Foreman
Berrien County School District, Georgia

Ben Lyon
Bus Mechanic
River Valley Schools, Ohio

Marie Massini
President
Massini Bus Company, Massachusetts

Scott McAbee
Mechanic
Lakewood School District, Washington

Edward Meindersee
Lead Mechanic
Pittsburg Unified School District, California

Dale Morrison
Mechanic Lead
Live Oak Unified School District, California

Jerry Mosbaugh
Lead Technician
Noblesville Schools, Indiana

Joe Murray
Mechanic/Shop Manager/Foreman
Hillsboro School District, Oregon

Ed
Mechanic
Pittsburg Unified, California

Phil Neff
Garage Foreman
Shenandoah County Public Schools, Virginia

Tom Nelson
Heavy Duty Mechanic
Cajon Valley Union School District, California

John Nissen
Head Mechanic/Fleet Coordinator
Lake Local Schools & Northwood Schools, Ohio

Cory North
Transportation Director
Kellogg School District 391, Idaho

Mike Parris
Shop Manager
Volusia County Schools, Florida

Patrick Patterson
Shop Formen
Fort Bend Independent School District, Texas

Dale Penn
Vehicle Mechanic Supervisor
Franklin County Schools, Kentucky

Darren Peters
Head Custodian
Westbrook Walnut Grove Schools, Minnesota

Jaime Ramon
Shop Foreman
Goose Creek Consolidated Independent School District, Texas

John Reed
Transportation Director
Okmulgee Public Schools, Oklahoma

Levi Rutgers
Head Mechanic
Alamosa School District, Colorado

Heather Schnitker-Blume
Mechanic
Talawanda School District – Petermann Bus, Ohio

Daniel Segrest
Lead Mechanic
Macon County Public Schools, Alabama

Chad Sexton
Lead Mechanic
Swartz Creek Community Schools, Michigan

Steve Shide
Bus Mechanic
Rensselaer Central Schools Corporation, Indiana

Eric Shulga
Shop Forman
School District U-46 Transportation, Illinois

Chip Simera
Head Mechanic
Crestwood Local Schools, Ohio

Nick Simonette
Vehicle Maintenance Technician
Denver Public Schools, Colorado

Johnathan (JJ) Songer
Mechanic
Kanawha County Schools, West Virginia

Randell Souther
Lead Technician
RSU 38, Maine

Kevin Suppes
Lead Shop Manager Mechanic
Central School District 13J, Oregon

Chris Sutton
Fleet Manager
Douglas County School District, Colorado

Ronald Taylor
Bus mechanic
Painesville City Schools, Ohio

Cameron Terrell
Shop Foreman
Katy Independent School District, Texas

Grant Treesh
Lead Technician
Dekalb Central United Schools District, Indiana

Kinzle Tumelson
Mechanic
Oakdale Joint Unified School District, California

Tim Turner
District Mechanic
George West Independent School District, Texas

Donny Valencia
Shop Supervisor
Farmington Municipal Schools, New Mexico

Richard Wagar
Head Mechanic
Berlin Central School District, New York

Mark Walters
Mechanic
Northwest Independent School District, Texas

Cameron Wellman
Bus Mechanic Helper
Dublin City School District, Ohio

Paul Wessel
Owner
Birchwood Bus Service, Wisconsin

Ryan Wolfe
Lead Lot Mechanic
Eastern York School District – Krapf, Red Lion Bus Company, Pennsylvania

