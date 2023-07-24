2023 Garage Stars Announced: Stewards of Their Community

Earlier this year, School Transportation News called for nominations of outstanding fleet management professionals as candidates to be profiled in the August fleet management magazine edition.

STN received over 120 entries from school districts, private bus companies, school bus dealers, and vendors.

Ten of these individuals are featured in the 8th annual installment of Garage Stars, to be published in the August edition of School Transportation News magazine. The editors used the following 10-point criteria developed by consultant and STN Technical Editor Bob Pudlewski to determine the finalists.

Community involvement Credentials Industry development Leadership Level of responsibility (with a focus on supervision) Life experience Time spent on the job Training capability Regulatory agency commendations Value to the transportation program

Arnoldo Adaire

Senior Maintenance Manager

Zum Services, Inc., California

James Adams

Mechanic 2

Cave Creek USD #93, Arizona

Humberto Aguayo

Maintenance Supervisor

Grayslake – Durham School Services, Illinois

Jamie Allen

Transportation Coordinator

Herman-Norcross Community School District, Minnesota

Kenneth Altis

Lead Technician

Kansas City Public Schools – Center Public Schools for Student Transportation Of America, Missouri

Mike Austin

Lead Diagnostic Technician

Montgomery County Public Schools, Maryland

Troy Bearman

Fleet Manager

Northwest Allen County Schools, Indiana

Brandon Bonner

Assistant Mechanic

Grant Parish School Board, Louisiana

Richard Brownfield

Head Mechanic

Swartz Creek Community Schools, Michigan

Loretta Bryant

Utility Worker

Hamilton City Schools District, Ohio

Matthew Bunting

Lead Technician

Fountain Fort Carson School District # 8, Colorado

David Camden

Amador County Unified School District, California

Carl Casey

Mechanic/Trainer

Beacon Mobility, NRT Bus, Massachusetts

Timothy Clayborn

Vehicle and Equipment Supervisor

Fairfax County / Department of Vehicle Services, Virginia

Thomas Clement

Shop Foreman

Alvin Independent School District, Texas

Jason Cromleigh

Mechanic (Transportation)

Lake Travis Independent School District, Texas

Mike Cross

Lead Mechanic

Mineral Wells Independent School District, Texas

Roger Crouse

Lead Mechanic

Hillsborough District School, Florida

Mike Crow

Fleet Manager Technician

R2J Thompson School District, Colorado

Rodulfo De Leon

Transportation Mechanic

Valley View Independent School District, Texas

Sherry Deltoro

Location Manager

First Student, Rhode Island

Willis Dubois

Transportation Head Mechanic

Grant Parish School Board, Louisiana

Robert Dulmage

Shop Foreman

North Clackamas School District, Oregon

Ron Duplacey

Bus Garage Manager/Bus Driver/Bus Maintenance Co-ordinator

RSU#73, Maine

Paul Dye

Head Mechanic

Lake County Board of DD, Ohio

Jeremy Escobar

Lead Mechanic

Fremont Unified School District, California

Joe Fillner

Fleet Technician

Mount Horeb Area School District, Wisconsin

Donald Fleck

Supervisor of Fleet Maintenance

Harford County Public Schools, Maryland

Benny Floyd

Transportaton Supervisor

Randolph County School System, Alabama

Greg Foard

Mechanic II

Cabarrus County Schools, North Carolina

Morris Frye

Senior Administrator of Fleet Services

Orange County Public Schools, Florida

Matthew Gargineer

Head Mechanic

Katonah-Lewisboro School District, New York

Troy Gervais

Fleet Tech

Boerne Independent School District, Texas

Raymond Ginter

Automotive Mechanic I

Bethlehem Central School District, New York

David Goff

Bus Shop Supervisor

Thomas County Schools, Georgia

Charles Gordon

Head Mechanic

Mètro Technology, Oklahoma

Raymond Griffin

Lead Mechanic

Dekalb County School District, Georgia

Jose Gudino

Mechanic

Campbell Union High School, California

Christi Hammerbeck

Director of Transportation

Sonora Union High School District, California

Aaron Hardin

Fleet Manager

Alachua County Transportation Department, Florida

Donald Harp

School Bus Mechanic

Robertson County Schools, Tennessee

Bobby Hartigan

Gas/Diesel Mechanic

Marion County Public School, Florida

Doug Havu

Lead Mechanic

MSAD #6, Maine

Alton Hawkins

Line Technician

South Carolina Department of Education Transportation, South Carolina

Bowen Hebel

Lead Technician

Benzie County Central Schools, Michigan

Kyle Highley

Mechanic

Metropolitan School District of Wabash County, Indiana

Randy Hoege

Head Mechanic

School District of Reedsburg, Wisconsin

Christopher Howard

Lead Mechanic

Cumberland County Schools, North Carolina

Kyle Jackson

Fleet Manager

Harrison School District #2, Colorado

Daniel Jefferson

Supervisor of Mechanics

Prince Edward County Public Schools, Virginia

Jeff Jeter

Director of Fleet Services

Stafford County Public Schools, Virginia

Aaron Jones

Fleet Mechanic

Charleston R-1 Public School District, Missouri

Doug Jones

Shop Forman

Suffolk City Public Schools, Virginia

Wayne Justus

Head Technician

Illinois Central School Bus, Illinois

Mark Kennedy

Mechanic II

Flagler Schools District Fleet Services, Florida

John Kleinshmidt

Shop Foreman

Baldwin County Board of Education, Alabama

Thomas Knipper

Assistant Mechanic

Crestwood Local Schools, Ohio

Frank Lapointe

Lead Mechanic

Sicangu Lakota Oyate Head Start/Early Head Start, South Dakota

Bob Lash

Director of Transportation

Montague Area Public Schools, Michigan

Kyle Lawrence

Equipment Technician

Oakdale Joint Unified School District, California

Rodrick Leblanc

Shop Help

Barber’s Hill Independent School District, Texas

John Lednicky

Lead Technician

Kansas Central School Bus, Kansas

Trent Lee

Fleet Manager

Pierce County Board of Education, Georgia

Arden Lembcke

Director of Maintenance

Voigt’s School Bus Service, Inc., Minnesota

Darrell Lemly

Mechanic Supervisor

Cabarrus County Schools, North Carolina

Hilario Leon

Head Mechanic

Covina Valley Unified School District, California

Bob Linc

Master Mechanic

4.0 School Services of East Central Bus, Minnesota

Randy Loffer

Lead Mechanic

Grants Pass School District 7, Oregon

Steve Logan

Head Mechanic

Easton USD 449, Kansas

Javier Lopez

Fleet Manager

Midland Independent School District, Texas

Daniel Loza

Heavy Duty Mechanic/Service Coordinator

Jurupa Unified School District, California

B J Lucky

Shop Foreman

Berrien County School District, Georgia

Ben Lyon

Bus Mechanic

River Valley Schools, Ohio

Marie Massini

President

Massini Bus Company, Massachusetts

Scott McAbee

Mechanic

Lakewood School District, Washington

Edward Meindersee

Lead Mechanic

Pittsburg Unified School District, California

Dale Morrison

Mechanic Lead

Live Oak Unified School District, California

Jerry Mosbaugh

Lead Technician

Noblesville Schools, Indiana

Joe Murray

Mechanic/Shop Manager/Foreman

Hillsboro School District, Oregon

Ed

Mechanic

Pittsburg Unified, California

Phil Neff

Garage Foreman

Shenandoah County Public Schools, Virginia

Tom Nelson

Heavy Duty Mechanic

Cajon Valley Union School District, California

John Nissen

Head Mechanic/Fleet Coordinator

Lake Local Schools & Northwood Schools, Ohio

Cory North

Transportation Director

Kellogg School District 391, Idaho

Mike Parris

Shop Manager

Volusia County Schools, Florida

Patrick Patterson

Shop Formen

Fort Bend Independent School District, Texas

Dale Penn

Vehicle Mechanic Supervisor

Franklin County Schools, Kentucky

Darren Peters

Head Custodian

Westbrook Walnut Grove Schools, Minnesota

Jaime Ramon

Shop Foreman

Goose Creek Consolidated Independent School District, Texas

John Reed

Transportation Director

Okmulgee Public Schools, Oklahoma

Levi Rutgers

Head Mechanic

Alamosa School District, Colorado

Heather Schnitker-Blume

Mechanic

Talawanda School District – Petermann Bus, Ohio

Daniel Segrest

Lead Mechanic

Macon County Public Schools, Alabama

Chad Sexton

Lead Mechanic

Swartz Creek Community Schools, Michigan

Steve Shide

Bus Mechanic

Rensselaer Central Schools Corporation, Indiana

Eric Shulga

Shop Forman

School District U-46 Transportation, Illinois

Chip Simera

Head Mechanic

Crestwood Local Schools, Ohio

Nick Simonette

Vehicle Maintenance Technician

Denver Public Schools, Colorado

Johnathan (JJ) Songer

Mechanic

Kanawha County Schools, West Virginia

Randell Souther

Lead Technician

RSU 38, Maine

Kevin Suppes

Lead Shop Manager Mechanic

Central School District 13J, Oregon

Chris Sutton

Fleet Manager

Douglas County School District, Colorado

Ronald Taylor

Bus mechanic

Painesville City Schools, Ohio

Cameron Terrell

Shop Foreman

Katy Independent School District, Texas

Grant Treesh

Lead Technician

Dekalb Central United Schools District, Indiana

Kinzle Tumelson

Mechanic

Oakdale Joint Unified School District, California

Tim Turner

District Mechanic

George West Independent School District, Texas

Donny Valencia

Shop Supervisor

Farmington Municipal Schools, New Mexico

Richard Wagar

Head Mechanic

Berlin Central School District, New York

Mark Walters

Mechanic

Northwest Independent School District, Texas

Cameron Wellman

Bus Mechanic Helper

Dublin City School District, Ohio

Paul Wessel

Owner

Birchwood Bus Service, Wisconsin

Ryan Wolfe

Lead Lot Mechanic

Eastern York School District – Krapf, Red Lion Bus Company, Pennsylvania