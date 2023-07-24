Tuesday, July 25, 2023
HomeWire ReportsNew Jersey School Bus Bursts into Flames, Students Evacuate Safely
Wire Reports

New Jersey School Bus Bursts into Flames, Students Evacuate Safely

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo
Stock photo.

Six individuals, including four Jersey City students with special needs, ran to safety minutes before the school bus they were traveling in caught fire in North Bergen, New Jersey, reported NJ. Com.

On July 12, a school bus was heading toward Jersey City from Paramus School in the afternoon when the undercarriage of the school bus caught fire on the ramp leading to Route 1 and 9.

North Bergen Police Capt. Jorge Raposo said the bus driver pulled over and along with the other faculty member on board evacuated the four students alongside the roadway.

By the time first responders got to the scene, the bus was engulfed in flames.

The blaze was first reported at approximately 2:20 p.m. Authorities said via the news report, it was declared under control an hour later after it was reduced to its frame.

Related: Indiana School Bus Catches Fire with Students on Board
Related: Nebraska School Bus Catches on Fire
Related: New Jersey School Bus That Went Missing Was Found
Related: New Jersey School Bus Crash Leaves Six Injured

Previous article
Dignitaries Highlight Lion Electric’s Joliet Plant Opening Ceremony
Next article
2023 Garage Stars Announced: Stewards of Their Community

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

July 2023

Meet the 2023 Innovator of the Year winner, Bill Griffiths of Beacon Mobility, who shares insights on how teamwork...

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2023

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Poll

Has the number of students requesting individual transportation programs increased this past school year?
47 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2023 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.