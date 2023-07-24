New Jersey School Bus Bursts into Flames, Students Evacuate Safely

Six individuals, including four Jersey City students with special needs, ran to safety minutes before the school bus they were traveling in caught fire in North Bergen, New Jersey, reported NJ. Com.

On July 12, a school bus was heading toward Jersey City from Paramus School in the afternoon when the undercarriage of the school bus caught fire on the ramp leading to Route 1 and 9.

North Bergen Police Capt. Jorge Raposo said the bus driver pulled over and along with the other faculty member on board evacuated the four students alongside the roadway.

By the time first responders got to the scene, the bus was engulfed in flames.

The blaze was first reported at approximately 2:20 p.m. Authorities said via the news report, it was declared under control an hour later after it was reduced to its frame.

