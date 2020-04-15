$3B in School Relief Block Grants to States Address COVID-19 Impacts

The U.S. Department of Education announced how much each state is set to receive from a nearly $3 billion pot of money allocated from the CARES Act, to support the current needs of students and schools amid COVID-19 school closures.

STATE GEER FUND COMPONENT OF EDUCATION STABILIZATION FUND

(Based on the CARES Act) Alabama $48,851,495

Alaska $6,503,527

ARIZONA $69,196,325

ARKANSAS $30,663,725

CALIFORNIA $355,227,235

COLORADO $44,004,996

CONNECTICUT $27,881,682

DELAWARE $7,916,821

District of Columbia $5,807,678

FLORIDA 173,585,880

GEORGIA 105,720,728

HAWAII 9,993,387

IDAHO 15,676,340

ILLINOIS 108,497,757

INDIANA 61,590,954

IOWA 26,217,108

KANSAS 26,274,163

KENTUCKY $43,799,187

LOUISIANA $50,276,799

MAINE $9,273,552

MARYLAND $45,657,990

MASSACHUSETTS $50,843,703

MICHIGAN $89,432,673

MINNESOTA $43,427,249

MISSISSIPPI $34,662,872

MISSOURI $54,643,115

MONTANA $8,764,495

NEBRASKA $16,357,685

NEVADA $26,477,349

NEW HAMPSHIRE $8,891,470

NEW JERSEY $68,864,994

NEW MEXICO $22,262,663

NEW YORK $164,286,083

NORTH CAROLINA $95,638,869

NORTH DAKOTA $5,932,707

OHIO $104,917,025

OKLAHOMA $39,919,354

OREGON $32,507,956

PENNSYLVANIA $104,418,240

RHODE ISLAND $8,704,245

SOUTH CAROLINA $48,467,924

SOUTH DAKOTA $7,944,013

TENNESSEE $63,582,031

TEXAS $307,026,008

UTAH $29,189,663

VERMONT $4,488,802

VIRGINIA $66,775,322

WASHINGTON $56,769,263

WEST VIRGINIA $16,353,314

WISCONSIN $46,550,411

WYOMING $4,700,937

PUERTO RICO $47,812,236

TOTAL $2,953,230,000 Source: U.S. Department of Education

The Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund is derived from the $30.75 billion CARES Act Education Stabilization Fund. Allocations are based on each state’s student-aged population and poverty levels.

In a letter to the 50 governors on Tuesday, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos wrote that each state will dictate how the block grants will be spent.

“My department will not micromanage how you spend these funds, but I encourage you, at a time when so many school boards, superintendents, and institutions of higher education have had to close their brick and mortar campuses for the balance of the school year, to focus these resources on ensuring that all students continue to learn most likely through some form of remote learning,” DeVos advised. “They and their families are depending on your leadership to ensure that they don’t fall behind.”

It is conceivable that governors could steer some funds toward K-12 school district transportation departments and school bus contractors. Many districts nationwide are utilizing school buses to deliver meals to students who are staying at home, where they are taking online classes.

Additionally, school buses are delivering school supplies and homework to students who can’t access online study programs. In areas where districts have Wi-Fi routers installed on school buses, the vehicles are parking in the community to provide internet access to students who have limited or no broadband options.

