Louisiana 7-Year-Old Hit, Killed by School Bus

Jeremiah Falgout, 7, is the first confirmed student fatality of the new school year after he was hit and killed by his school bus.

Louisiana State Police stated that the incident occurred on Aug. 22 at around 4 p.m.. A 2019 Freightliner B2 school bus was traveling south on Highway 665, when it approached Falgout’s stop. After the school bus driver activated the flashing warning lights, the bus stopped and students including Falgout proceeded to exit.

For reasons still unknown at this report, Louisiana State Police said that as the bus started moving again, it struck Falgout and caused critical injuries. He was transported to the hospital, where he died.

“The Terrebonne Parish School District Community suffered a devastating school bus accident on Thursday resulting in the loss of one of our Montegut Elementary students,” Terrebonne Parish School District posted via Facebook. “Our deepest condolences go out to the student’s family, friends, and loved ones in this difficult time. No words can truly express the sorrow and heartbreak felt in a moment like this. Please pray for the Montegut and Point-Aux-Chenes communities affected by this unimaginable loss.”

The school bus driver, who was not identified, voluntarily submitted to a breath test and impairment was not suspected as a cause. The test showed no alcohol detected. The school bus driver as well as other student passengers were not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

