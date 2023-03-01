6-Year-Old Struck, Killed by Vehicle While Walking to School Bus Stop

A 6-year-old girl who was rushed to the hospital after she was struck by a motorist in Pennsylvania has died, reported CBS News.

According to the news article, police said the girl, identified as Aria Mae Woznick, was walking with a group of approximately six friends on Feb. 24 to their school bus stop, when she apparently stepped into traffic and was hit by a vehicle.

The article further reported that Woznick, who was a student at the Marion Elementary School District, was walking from her home and was hit as she crossed the road, which at the time had no school bus signs, lights or crosswalks.

The incident reportedly occurred around 8 a.m. A parent of two children who were with the Woznick when she was hit said he was one of the first people on the scene, along with first responders.

The medical helicopter arrived at the scene to transport Woznick to the UPMC Children’s Hospital where she died due to her injuries.

Police stated the driver of the vehicle stopped after the incident occurred and cooperated with police. No charges were filed as of this report.

The North Belle Vernon Fire Department hosted a bingo fundraiser on Sunday to benefit the Woznik family.

