Ammunition Found on Florida School Bus Causes School Lockdown

A school bus driver in North Port, Florida, found ammunition inside a school bus on Thursday morning forcing schools within the district to lockdown.

The North Port Police Department released a statement around 10:30 a.m. confirming that Imagine School campuses were on lockdown due to ammunition being found in one of the school buses.

Officers were called to the scene and conducted an investigation. Students associated with that bus were questioned and a thorough search was conducted by authorities.

The school lockdown was lifted at around 11:15 a.m. However, police did not confirm if a student was involved in the incident or if an arrest was made. No statement from the district has been released.

This is a developing story. STN will provide an update as more information becomes available.

