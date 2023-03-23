Ammunition Found on a Virgina Middle School Bus

Officials at Col. Cherry Middle School in Suffolk, Virginia, sent a letter to student’s families after ammunition was found on a school bus during a random search, reported 13 News Now.

Police and the school administration are reportedly investigating to find out who brought the bullets onto the bus Thursday morning. No one was hurt or threatened, and no gun was found.

Last week, the same middle school reportedly received bomb threats on two separate days. Both bomb threats were determined to be unsubstantiated but remain under investigation.

