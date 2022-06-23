Friday, June 24, 2022
NewsSafety

ASBC Announces Winner of Annual School Bus Safety Poster Contest

By Taylor Hannon
An older driver greets students as they board the school bus.
Stock photo.

Jihyeon (Elly) Han, a student at Altamont Grade School in Altamont, Kansas, is the overall winner of the American School Bus Council’s (ASBC) 2021-2022 National School Bus Safety Poster Contest for her artwork that showcases how a school bus driver makes an impact on the lives of children.

This year’s theme, “1 Bus + 1 Driver = a BIG Impact on Education,” aims to demonstrate the impacts school buses and their drivers have on the educational community. “A profession that is as important to our education system as it is honorable,” the ASBC stated via a press release.

“Han’s artwork best depicts the theme, showing that while change is inevitable, it is the school bus and the driver that remain a steady and knowing presence in the lives of so many children. Han showcases that all you need is one driver and one bus to make a big impact on the lives of so many children.”

Jihyeon (Elly) Han, a student at Altamont Grade School in Altamont, Kansas, won the 2021-2022 ASBC National School Bus Safety Poster Contest. The theme was “1 Bus + 1 Driver = a BIG Impact on Education.”

The judges based the votes on safety impact, originality, artistic quality and visual impact. Han’s artwork reportedly received the most votes, winning her first place and overall winner among entries from five divisions submitted from 15 states. Han’s poster will be showcased during National School Bus Safety Week, held this year Oct. 17 through 21.

The divisional winners for 2021-2022 include:

Division #1 (Grades K-2)

  • 1st Place: Emma Adcock, David Perdue Primary in Georgia
  • 2nd Place: Riley Cramer, Southwest Elementary School in Kansas

Division #2 (Grades 3-5)

  • 1st Place: Jeremiah Sanders, Dodgertown Elementary in Florida
  • 2nd Place: Jada Fitzgerald, Worth County Elementary in Georgia
  • 3rd Place: Mason Vanda, Clarkson Central in New York

Division #3 (Grades 6-8)

  • 1st Place (and overall winner): Jihyeon (Elly) Han, Altamont Grade School in Kansas
  • 2nd Place: Claire Hwang, Northbrook Middle School in Georgia
  • 3rd Place: Alexander Tafone, Kings Park Central School District in New York

Division #4 – Special Education (Grades K- 12)

  • 1st Place: Kamil Samnani, Hull Middle School in Georgia
  • 2nd Place: Chloe Young, South Colonie Central School District in New York

Division #5 – CAD (Computer Aided Drawing)

  • 1st Place: Rebekah Cullen, Sussex Technical High School in Delaware

The 2022- 2023 theme will be “Safely Rolling to My Destination.” Details will be released next month, and entries will be accepted from Aug. 15 through next March.

Editor’s Note: Are you celebrating National School Bus Safety Week? If so, send all pictures and comments to taylor@stnonline.com.  

