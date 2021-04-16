Nominees for Green Bus Summit Fleet Awards Announced

School Transportation News issued a call for nominations for the Green Bus Summit Fleet Awards, seeking school districts and bus contractors that are stepping into the future of clean fuel and energy for their fleets.

The following aspects were considered:

Length of time project has been underway

NOx reduction/pollution reduction (if specific numbers are known)

Positive environmental impact

Community impact

Student/driver health

Future outlook

Four awards will be given, in the categories:

Small school district (under 100 buses)

Large school district (over 100 buses)

Small bus contractor (under 100 buses)

Large bus contractor (over 100 buses)

Winners are determined in partnership with the National Renewable Energy Laboratory and will be announced during the School Transportation Nation LIVE podcast on Earth Day, April 22 to close the Green Bus Summit, .

Find the full list of nominees below:

Cook-Illinois Corporation

Chicago

Fort Bend Independent School District

Sugar Land, Texas

Franklin-McKinley School District

San Jose, California

Logan Bus Company, Inc.

Ozone Park, New York

Mesa Public Schools

Mesa, Arizona

Michael’s Transportation Services

Vallejo, California

Mobile County Public School System

Mobile, Alabama

Norwalk Board of Ed./Durham School Services

Norwalk, Connecticut

Ocean View School District

Oxnard, California

Pacific West Transportation

Calgary, Alberta

School District of Haverford Township

Havertown, Pennsylvania

Stockton Unified School District

Stockton, California

Sutton Bus & Truck Co, Inc

Wilmington, Delaware

Township High School District 211

Palatine, Illinois

Twin Rivers Unified School District

Sacramento, California

University Place School District No. 083

University Place, Washington

Durham Bus

Waterbury, Connecticut

Williamsfield School District

Williamsfield, Illinois