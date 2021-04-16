Friday, April 16, 2021
HomeGreen BusNominees for Green Bus Summit Fleet Awards Announced
Green BusNews

Nominees for Green Bus Summit Fleet Awards Announced

By Claudia Newton

School Transportation News issued a call for nominations for the Green Bus Summit Fleet Awards, seeking school districts and bus contractors that are stepping into the future of clean fuel and energy for their fleets.

The following aspects were considered:

  • Length of time project has been underway
  • NOx reduction/pollution reduction (if specific numbers are known)
  • Positive environmental impact
  • Community impact
  • Student/driver health
  • Future outlook

Four awards will be given, in the categories:

  • Small school district (under 100 buses)
  • Large school district (over 100 buses)
  • Small bus contractor (under 100 buses)
  • Large bus contractor (over 100 buses)

Winners are determined in partnership with the National Renewable Energy Laboratory and will be announced during the School Transportation Nation LIVE podcast on Earth Day, April 22 to close  the Green Bus Summit, .

Find the full list of nominees below:

Cook-Illinois Corporation
Chicago

Fort Bend Independent School District
Sugar Land, Texas

Franklin-McKinley School District
San Jose, California

Logan Bus Company, Inc.
Ozone Park, New York

Mesa Public Schools
Mesa, Arizona

Michael’s Transportation Services
Vallejo, California

Mobile County Public School System
Mobile, Alabama

Norwalk Board of Ed./Durham School Services
Norwalk, Connecticut

Ocean View School District
Oxnard, California

Pacific West Transportation
Calgary, Alberta

School District of Haverford Township
Havertown, Pennsylvania

Stockton Unified School District
Stockton, California

Sutton Bus & Truck Co, Inc
Wilmington, Delaware

Township High School District 211
Palatine, Illinois

Twin Rivers Unified School District
Sacramento, California

University Place School District No. 083
University Place, Washington

Durham Bus
Waterbury, Connecticut

Williamsfield School District
Williamsfield, Illinois

Previous articleEdgerly Leaves Thomas Built Buses for New Role at Daimler Trucks

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

April 2021

This issue of School Transportation News contains articles on upcoming school district budgets, contractors, illegal passing, and more. Read...

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2021

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Poll

Are you concerned about the long-term effect COVID-19 will have on your department’s budget?
26 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.