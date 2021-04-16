Nominees for Green Bus Summit Fleet Awards Announced

School Transportation News issued a call for nominations for the Green Bus Summit Fleet Awards, seeking school districts and bus contractors that are stepping into the future of clean fuel and energy for their fleets.
The following aspects were considered:
- Length of time project has been underway
- NOx reduction/pollution reduction (if specific numbers are known)
- Positive environmental impact
- Community impact
- Student/driver health
- Future outlook
Four awards will be given, in the categories:
- Small school district (under 100 buses)
- Large school district (over 100 buses)
- Small bus contractor (under 100 buses)
- Large bus contractor (over 100 buses)
Winners are determined in partnership with the National Renewable Energy Laboratory and will be announced during the School Transportation Nation LIVE podcast on Earth Day, April 22 to close the Green Bus Summit, .
Find the full list of nominees below:
Cook-Illinois Corporation
Chicago
Fort Bend Independent School District
Sugar Land, Texas
Franklin-McKinley School District
San Jose, California
Logan Bus Company, Inc.
Ozone Park, New York
Mesa Public Schools
Mesa, Arizona
Michael’s Transportation Services
Vallejo, California
Mobile County Public School System
Mobile, Alabama
Norwalk Board of Ed./Durham School Services
Norwalk, Connecticut
Ocean View School District
Oxnard, California
Pacific West Transportation
Calgary, Alberta
School District of Haverford Township
Havertown, Pennsylvania
Stockton Unified School District
Stockton, California
Sutton Bus & Truck Co, Inc
Wilmington, Delaware
Township High School District 211
Palatine, Illinois
Twin Rivers Unified School District
Sacramento, California
University Place School District No. 083
University Place, Washington
Durham Bus
Waterbury, Connecticut
Williamsfield School District
Williamsfield, Illinois