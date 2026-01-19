Innovative Staffing & Retention

As we headed into 2026, many school transportation operations nationwide continue to battle persistent staffing shortages of bus drivers, aides and mechanics, disrupting routes and student rides. Some school transportation teams are getting the work done. Others are experiencing tightening budgets, leading to route reductions, cancellations and school closures. States like Maine, Missouri and Vermont experienced particularly acute shortages, contributing to route cancellations and heightened chronic absenteeism.

At the recent TSD Conference in Frisco, Texas, attendees told me they have seen improvements in hiring staff but underscored the need for robust retention strategies centered on competitive pay, positive culture, teamwork and professional development, including attending industry events.

The national school bus driver shortage showed improvement in 2025, with employment rising by about 2,300 jobs, or 1.1 percent from the previous year, according to recent data from the Economic Policy Institute (EPI). The increase appears to be driven by rising wages that have seen the median hourly wage grow by an inflation-adjusted 4.2 percent over the past year, the best since the pandemic. The median hourly wage for school bus drivers nationwide reached $22.45 in August.

However, the sector still had 21,200 fewer drivers—a 9.5 percent decline compared with August 2019. Private school bus contractors saw the sharpest drops, while public sector hiring edged up. The EPI data noted that the end of pandemic relief funds and the attacks on public education by the current presidential administration threaten to reverse this progress.

According to the 2025 State of School Transportation Report by the Associated Press and NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, in partnership with HopSkipDrive, 81 percent of respondents said school bus driver shortages are a problem in their school district, including 46 percent calling it a major problem. Additionally, 26 percent of respondents reported their school district has addressed these shortages by cutting or shortening bus routes, and 73 percent reported transportation budget shortages have affected their transportation operations.

Competitive compensation remains the cornerstone of retention. Pasco County Schools in Florida introduced monetary bonuses, including $250 for covering challenging routes, alongside recruitment fairs. Try recognition programs, such as the “Driver of the Month” award or periodic retention bonuses, to show appreciation. Consider longevity bonuses, perfect attendance awards and health insurance to compete with higher-paying competitors. Building a supportive workplace culture boosts morale and loyalty.

Districts like Klein ISD in Texas, a previous Top Transportation Teams winner at STN EXPO West, proactively makes staff feel valued through supportive environments and competitive pay. These have helped avoid shortages altogether. John Fergerson, the transportation director, conducts regular feedback sessions to address concerns promptly. He fosters a positive culture and turns employees into recruiters, as engaged staff recommend the job to others.

Teamwork enhances retention by creating a sense of belonging. Cross- training aides or involving mechanics in facility planning builds collaboration. Team events and inclusive initiatives reinforce that akk staff are vital to student success. Districts adopting flexible scheduling or job-sharing options accommodate personal needs, particularly for part-time workers.

Investing in training demonstrates a commitment to growth. Professional development in defensive driving, student behavior management and emerging technologies equips staff for long-term careers. Conferences play a key role as well. Consider STN EXPO West, held July 9-15, 2026, in Reno, Nevada. It will feature specialized training, leadership sessions, technology demonstrations and networking. STN EXPO East occurring March 26-31, 2026, near Charlotte, North Carolina, offers similar opportunities.

The TSD Conference held Nov. 4-10, 2026, in Frisco, Texas, offers training on securement, compliance, evacuations and more. Registering your staff to attend signals an investment in improving their skills that also affects their retention.

Successful districts combine these approaches. Some use routing software for efficiency, easing workloads. Others offer career pathways, like certifications for advancement. Teri Mapengo, transportation director from Prosper ISD in Texas, noted that aggressive recruiting paired with supportive cultures and pay helped operations build stable teams. The district was also awarded a Top Transportation Teams Award last summer.

In 2026, retaining school transportation staff requires intentional, multifaceted efforts. Prioritize strong pay, culture, teamwork and training to stabilize operations, ensure reliable service, and support educational equity.

