Friday, February 14, 2025
Facebook Instagram Linkedin TikTok Twitter Youtube
HomeOperationsDistrict Responds to Parents Fears About Immigration Raids on School Buses
NewsOperations

District Responds to Parents Fears About Immigration Raids on School Buses

By Merari Acevedo
AI-generated image detecting border patrol agents.
AI-generated image detecting border patrol agents.

Texas school officials have reassured parents that school buses have not and should not be targeted by immigration enforcement actions after a district’s letter to families raised concerns.

On Feb. 5, Alice Independent School District in Texas posted a letter on its Facebook page warning parents that U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers may stop school buses to conduct immigration checks on students traveling for extracurricular activities. This caused significant concerns among parents. According to local news reports, the letter has since been deleted from the district’s Facebook page.

However, the district’s Superintendent Anysia Trevino released a second statement on Feb. 6, specifying that their previous letter was a proactive move made for student safety and not reactive to any Border Patrol incidents, as there had been none at this report.

“It is our understanding that key members of the U.S. Border Patrol have indicated that school buses and children will not be targeted,” said Trevino.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Denver Public Schools in Colorado filed the nation’s first lawsuit on Wednesday against the Trump administration, specifically the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Secretary Kristi Noem, for the new policy of allowing immigration raids at schools, churches and other “sensitive” locations.

According to an Education Week report on Thursday, DPS officials said they have had to devote a lot of time and resources to adding policies that keep students safe and training faculty and staff on how to respond to claims of immigration enforcement occurring at schools.

Related: Texas Student Transporter Utilizes Technology to Improve Operations
Related: Texas Program Enhances School Bus Safety Through Simulation Training
Related: School Districts Seek Student Protections from Immigration Enforcement
Related: U.S. Delays Tariffs with Canada, Mexico as Bus Associations Warn of Fallout

Previous article
Vermont School Bus Transporting Students Flips Due to Whiteout Conditions
Next article
STN EXPO East Brings Child Passenger Safety Training to North Carolina

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

February 2025

Safety takes the front page in this month's issue. Read articles about how student transporters are furthering student safety...

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2025

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Advertisement

Poll

Have you experienced an increase in illegal school bus passing incidents this school year?
52 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2023 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.