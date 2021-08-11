Kentucky School District Celebrates 100 Years of Transportation Service

A Kentucky county south of Cincinnati celebrated a century of transportation operations and reflected on this accomplishment as well as highlighted its employees in a recent ceremony.

Kenton County School District is an education agency established in Ft. Wright, Kentucky around 1920. One of the district’s first drivers, Richard Eubanks, was paid the rate of $65 per month, according to a district press release.

Eubanks’ job was transporting 14 students in his personal car, to and from school. By 1921, Kento County had purchased its first bus for $1148. The district then hired Hobart Smith to drive this bus for $20 a month.

Today, Kento County School District transportation runs around 2 million miles per year, serves about 10,000 students and has over 175 employees.

Last week, the district celebrated its 100 years of transportation service, where two transportation staff members were awarded for their service.

Bus driver Pauline Brownfield received the Hobart Smith Pioneering Spirit Award and Assistant Director of Transportation Sherry Eagler received the Richard Eubanks Innovative Spirit Award.

Other drivers such as Carol Scherder, Nellie Scherder and Dennis Friedman were honored for working n the district for over 50 years.

