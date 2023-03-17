Los Angeles Unified School Bus Drivers Set to Strike Over ‘Unfair Practices’

School buses will remain parked for at least three days next week if a labor strike of support staff in California’s largest school district proceeds.

SEIU Local 99, which represents bus drivers, cafeteria workers, custodial staff and special education assistants employed by the Los Angeles Unified School District, announced on Wednesday that its members intend to walk off the job March 21-23 because it said the nation’s second largest school district is engaged in “unfair practices” related to low wages that are leading to staff shortages. The union said negotiations reached an impasse, and 96 percent of its members voted to strike, what would be the second in the past four years

The United Teachers Association is backing the walkout, so students will receive several unplanned holidays ahead of next month’s Spring Break.

According to a press release issued by SEIU Local 99, the average salary of LAUSD school workers is $25,000 a year, with most employees only working part-time. As a result, recruiting new staff members has proven difficult, the union added.

In response, LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho commented on Wednesday that it is “surprising and disappointing” that SEUI Local 99 is moving forward with a strike, despite “a historic offer on the table that was created in direct response to SEIU’s demands, and with additional resources still to be negotiated … ,” and at the detriment of the students because classes can’t be held without teachers and school buses, at least those operated by the district, can’t roll.

Last year, LAUSD offered the unionized workers a 5-percent ongoing wage increase and a one-time bonus of 4 percent for the current school year plus a 5-percent ongoing wage increase and one-time, 5-percent bonus for the 2023-2024 school year. The school district also seeks to set a new starting minimum wage of at least $20 an hour and an equity adjustment for anyone making less than $30 an hour in certain work groups.

On Wednesday, Carvalho noted the latest offer is a 15-percent increase over time and 10-percent cash in-hand plus increasing the minimum number of hours and extending health care benefits to part-time employees. But SEIU has yet to respond.

An email sent to SEUI Local 99 seeking comment was not returned at this report.

