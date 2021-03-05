Miguel Cardona Confirmed by Senate as Secretary of Education

The U.S. Senate confirmed Miguel Cardona to serve as U.S. Secretary of Education on Tuesday, March. 2, amid the unprecedented education crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There is no substitute for a classroom experience for our students,” Cardona said, saying that he hopes to bring a “mentality of partnership and clear communication to help recover our public education and reopen our schools.”

Cardona will be succeeding Elisabeth DeVos, who nearly served the entirety of President Donald Trump’s term but stepped down following the riots at Capitol Hill at the end of January.

Cardona began his career in education as an elementary school teacher. He went on to become a school principal in Meridian, Connecticut, before later transitioning to the role of assistant superintendent for Teaching and Learning.

Cardona most recently served as Connecticut’s Commissioner of Education. He led the effort for a safe reopening of schools in the state as well as the initiative to provide learning devices for all students.

“Our nation’s education challenges didn’t begin with the pandemic, but it has exacerbated inequities in our educational system,” said Cardona. “And so it is our responsibility, and it would be my greatest privilege, to forge opportunity out of this crisis.”