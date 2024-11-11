Missouri Student Struck, Killed By School Bus

A 10-year-old girl was struck by a school bus in O’Fallon, Missouri and died from her injuries.

The O’Fallon Police Department released a statement on Nov. 8 saying that they had responded to the scene near Lupine Court and Snowbird Lane, where a school bus had struck a child and resulting in fatal injuries.

Police said that the school bus driver is cooperating with investigators and that an accident reconstruction team is working to determine the cause of the accident.

“Tonight, our community is grieving. A family lost a child, a school lost a student, and our entire community feels this tremendous loss,” said Fort Zumwalt School District Superintendent Dr. Paul Meyers in a statement. “At a time like this, there is no way to express the grief we all are feeling. Right now, our priorities are to respect the privacy of the student’s family and to take care of our students, families, staff and community.”

The district added that counselors, mental health professionals, and administrators are providing support and resources for students, their families and staff.

“As a district and as a community, we are supporting the student’s family by respecting their privacy at this incredibly difficult time,” it stated. “We are cooperating with the O’Fallon Police Department’s ongoing investigation and appreciate their partnership.”

A GoFundMe page for the child’s family raised over $22,000 at this report.

To date, STN has reported on five student fatalities involving school buses since the beginning of the 2024-2025 school year.

