Girl, 8, Killed by School Bus in Mississippi

A Madison County School District bus struck and ultimately killed a student riding her bicycle through an intersection.

The incident occurred Wednesday at approximately 4:20 p.m. during the afternoon commute about 13 miles north of Jackson, Mississippi. First responders immediately began providing medical assistance.

The Madison City Police Department declined to identify the girl, but local news reports said she was Jeanelle Fredericks, 8. She was transported to a local hospital in critical condition but died Wednesday evening.

Other students were on board the school bus at the time of the incident, but no other physical injuries were reported.

A police statement said the incident remained under investigation at this report, with results to be forwarded to the Madison/Rankin County District Attorney’s Office.

Meanwhile, the Madison County School District issued a statement about being “heartbroken at the loss of a precious student in a tragic accident.”

Counselors were available to students and staff at Madison Avenue Elementary School tarting Thursday and would be available “for days to come,” the district added.

Related: 15-year-old Shot and Killed While Getting Off School Bus in Georgia

Related: Teen Struck, Killed by Kentucky School Bus

Related: Ohio School Bus Fatality Prompts Latest Legislation Pushing Seatbelt Requirement

Related: NTSB Investigating Wisconsin Middle School Student Fatality at Bus Stop

Related: Florida Woman Convicted of 2021 Death of Girl at School Bus Stop