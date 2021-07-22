Thursday, July 22, 2021
NASDPTS Announces 2021 Conference Details, Registration Opens

By Taylor Hannon
NASDPTS members listen to a panel discussion during the 2019 conference held Oct. 13-17 in Washington, D.C.
NASDPTS members listen to a panel discussion during the 2019 conference held Oct. 13-17 in Washington, D.C.

The National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services (NASDPTS) announced that registration is now open for its 2021 Annual Conference held in the Pentagon City area of Washington D.C., Nov. 5-9.

In addition, NASDPTS released its preliminary schedule that consists of general sessions focusing on the driver shortage, entry-level driver training, COVID-19 lessons learned, managing mental health concerns among staff, and more. Also included in the event are updates from technology and industry suppliers to include conversations on electric buses as well as best practices and training.

A lunch and retirement celebration will also be held for recently retired NASDPTS Executive Director Charlie Hood on Nov. 6.

“Hosting the conference at the nation’s capital allows us to meet in-person with our federal partners, many of whom remain under COVID-19, out-of-town travel restrictions” Pat Schofill, NASDPTS President-Elect and 2021 Annual Conference Program Chair, wrote in an email on Monday.

He added that NASDPTS invited the National Transportation Safety Board, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, the Transportation Security Administration, the Environmental Protection Agency, and the U.S. Education Department to present.

Schofill noted that NASDPTS will also follow all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protocols during the conference as well as requirements set by the Commonwealth of Virginia and the host hotel, Ritz-Carlton Pentagon City.

He also reminded members to mark the dates Oct. 27-31 for the NASDPTS 2022 annual conference in Arlington, Virginia.

Multimedia

