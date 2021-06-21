NASDPTS Announces Return to In-Person Meetings

After canceling its fall conference in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services (NASDPTS) announced new dates for 2021 and 2022.

NASDPTS was scheduled to hold its conference in conjunction with the National Association of Pupil Transportation Nov. 6 – 10. But NAPT canceled its event in early May.

Pat Schofill, NASDPTS president-elect and conference chair, announced via email on Monday that its 2021 Annual Conference will now be held in person Nov. 4 – 9 in Arlington, Virginia.

“Our conference is a great opportunity for you to be a part of the most important information and networking exchange available each year to state directors and others in the school transportation community,” stated Schofill, who is also the state director of transportation for the Georgia Department of Education. “Due to restrictions on out-of-town travel for many of our federal partners, our decision to return to the D.C. area will allow more interaction with our most important industry allies.”

The event will be held at the Ritz-Carlton Pentagon City, a few blocks from the Doubletree that hosted the 2019 NASDPTS annual conference. Registration information, as well as scholarship opportunities, are forthcoming.

“While we are extremely excited about this event, all required safety precautions will continue to be followed as the health and safety of our members and speakers are our top priority,” Schofill added.

NASDPTS also announced that in 2022 it will return to the D.C. area Oct. 26 – 31.