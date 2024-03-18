National Congress on School Transportation Change Requests Due by June 1

The National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services (NASDPTS) issued a reminder to all state delegates that the deadline to send online change requests for the 17th National Congress on School Transportation (NCST) is June 1.

The NCST writing committee chairs must notify all change request submitters of the status of their respective requests following committee deliberations and decisions. This feedback to submitters must occur well prior to the on-site Congress.

Questions can be emailed to NCST Chairman Patrick McManamon.

NCST is held every five years and brings together representatives from all 50 states and the District of Columbia to review and update the National School Transportation Specifications and Procedures.

The 17th NCST is scheduled to take place next May 3-7 in Des Moines, Iowa.

