Monday, January 2, 2023
HomeGreen BusNew Year, Updated Resources
Green BusNews

New Year, Updated Resources

By Taylor Hannon-Ekbatani

Tired of hearing acronyms and not knowing what they mean, especially when it comes to talking about zero- or low-emission school buses? Look no further.

Heading into 2023, School Transportation News will consistently be updating its resources pages. One of which, the Green Bus Resources, includes information on alternative fuels and electric vehicles, the U.S. Environmental Clean School Bus Program, Idle Regulations by State, and Fuel and Environmental Web Resources.

New this year, however, is another section, Glossary of Green Bus Acronyms and Terms, that breaks down some of the frequent acronyms when talking about alternative fuels, especially electricity.

STN continuously updates the resources section throughout the year, so look for other topics – Fuel Calculator, Government, Head Start & Preschool, Maintenance, Safety, Seatbelt and Special Needs – at the footer of the stnonline.com homepage.

Related: All Eyes on Diesels Future: EPA Publishes Final Truck Engine Rule
Related: Volvo Trucks ‘Flying’ to Commercial Vehicle Charging Availability
Related: Electric School Buses Continue to Create Buzz, This Time in Nation’s Capital

Previous article
(Free White Paper) The Electric Bus Journey
Next article
Dedicated North Carolina School Bus Driver Retires After 45 years of Service

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

November 2022

Meet the 2022 Transportation Director of the Year, Jennifer Vobis of Clark County School District in Las Vegas and...

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2022

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Advertisement

Poll

How successful were you with achieving your professional 2022 resolutions?
21 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2022 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.