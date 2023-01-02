New Year, Updated Resources

Tired of hearing acronyms and not knowing what they mean, especially when it comes to talking about zero- or low-emission school buses? Look no further.

Heading into 2023, School Transportation News will consistently be updating its resources pages. One of which, the Green Bus Resources, includes information on alternative fuels and electric vehicles, the U.S. Environmental Clean School Bus Program, Idle Regulations by State, and Fuel and Environmental Web Resources.

New this year, however, is another section, Glossary of Green Bus Acronyms and Terms, that breaks down some of the frequent acronyms when talking about alternative fuels, especially electricity.

STN continuously updates the resources section throughout the year, so look for other topics – Fuel Calculator, Government, Head Start & Preschool, Maintenance, Safety, Seatbelt and Special Needs – at the footer of the stnonline.com homepage.

Related: All Eyes on Diesels Future: EPA Publishes Final Truck Engine Rule

Related: Volvo Trucks ‘Flying’ to Commercial Vehicle Charging Availability

Related: Electric School Buses Continue to Create Buzz, This Time in Nation’s Capital