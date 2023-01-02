Monday, January 2, 2023
Dedicated North Carolina School Bus Driver Retires After 45 years of Service

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo
North Elementary School in North Carolina held a party on Friday in honor of Mary Lou Holloway, for retiring after 45 and a half years of service as a school bus driver, reported The Caswell Messenger.

Holloway started driving school buses for Jones Elementary School in 1977. She reportedly stayed there for approximately six to eight years before transferring to North Elementary School once it was built.

For the rest of her career as a bus driver, Holloway spent it driving buses for North Elementary School.

Holloway reportedly ended her driving career driving bus 29, which she stated she got last year.

The principal of North Elementary School, Janice Castle, reportedly stated via the article that they will dearly miss Mary Lou.

