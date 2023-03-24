New York School Bus Monitor Dies After Crash

A school bus and pickup truck crash in Oswego County, New York, resulted in the death of school bus monitor Theresa A. Steele.

State police responded to a crash Wednesday morning involving a Mexico Academy Central School Bus and a pickup truck in New Haven, Oswego County.

According to the investigation, it was determined that the Mexico CSD bus driver Mark Vosseller was traveling north on County Route 6, where he drove through a stop-sign governed intersection.

Vosseller drove into the path of a Dodge pickup truck operated by Jonathan Duval, 45, from Mexico.

According to local news reports, Steele was transported to Upstate University Hospital in critical condition. She died from her injuries Thursday evening.

Vosseller and Duval were transported to the same hospital, where they were treated and released.

Police said there was no indication that Vosseller was under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the crash, but the case remains under investigation.

No students were on board at the time of the crash.

