New York School Bus Evacuates Due to Bomb Threat

Buffalo police investigated a bomb threat last week, which lead to the evacuation of a school bus, reported WGRZ News.

According to the news report, the school bus was transporting 27 students on Jan. 11. Police were called to a local intersection following the report of the bomb threat.

After clearing the bus, the police searched it and found no indication of a bomb. No injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation.

