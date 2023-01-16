Tuesday, January 17, 2023
New York School Bus Evacuates Due to Bomb Threat

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo
No joke, emailing or posting a hoax bomb or shooting threat can mean up to 5 years in federal prison.

Buffalo police investigated a bomb threat last week, which lead to the evacuation of a school bus, reported WGRZ News.

According to the news report, the school bus was transporting 27 students on Jan. 11. Police were called to a local intersection following the report of the bomb threat.

After clearing the bus, the police searched it and found no indication of a bomb. No injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation.

