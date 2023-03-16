Maryland School Bus Driver Hospitalized After Crashing Bus

A Maryland school bus driver from Prince George’s County Public School was hospitalized on Thursday morning after the bus they were driving erupted into flames during a crash with another vehicle, reported Komo News.

The crash happened in Prince George’s County around 8:40 a.m. local time. According to officials, the driver of the car fled the scene, and that vehicle reportedly also caught fire.

The bus driver, whose identity was not released in this article, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Five elementary students were reportedly on the bus at the time of the crash. The bus was evacuated by first responders through the rear emergency door. There were no serious injuries reported.

