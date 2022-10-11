Tennesse School Bus Driver Dies Days After Crash

A school bus driver who was also the Marshall County supervisor died Oct. 4, days after being injured in a crash involving a school bus he was driving, reported News Channel 3.

It was reported that driver Eddie Dixon, 77, of Holly Springs was seriously injured on Sept. 29 after the school bus he was driving collided with a pickup truck.

At the time of the crash, 12 students were reportedly on board but were not injured. Dixon was taken to a hospital in Memphis.

Mississippi Highway Patrol later confirmed that Dixon had died as a result of his injuries.

Dixon worked for the county for over 24 years and the school district for over 40 years. HW Byers K-12 School canceled its homecoming parade after the incident.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.

