Monday, February 1, 2021
NYC Transportation Executive Meera Joshi Named Deputy Director of FMCSA

By Bus & Motorcoach News
Meera Joshi, a New York City transportation executive, was appointed by President Joe Biden as deputy administrator of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

Joshi served as a principal and New York general manager with the transportation firm Sam Schwartz for the past year. She assumed that post after serving for more than five years as chair and CEO of the New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission (TLC), which licenses and regulates yellow taxi cabs and app-based ride-hailing services such as Uber and Lyft.

Before that role, she served as TLC’s Deputy Commissioner for Legal Affairs and General Counsel. She previously served as the first deputy executive director of the New York City Civilian Complaint Review Board, the agency tasked with investigating complaints of police misconduct. She also served as an inspector general for the New York City Department of Investigation and was responsible for overseeing New York City’s Department of Correction, Probation, Juvenile Justice, and the TLC.

She will oversee the day-to-day operations of the FMCSA until an administrator can be appointed and confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

The tenure of her predecessor, Wiley Deck, came to a close when Biden was inaugurated last week. Deck became acting administrator over the summer after FMCSA Administrator Jim Mullen stepped down.

Mullen replaced Ray Martinez, who was appointed by President Donald Trump and served for 20 months before resigning.

Editor’s Note: Reprinted with permission from Bus & Motorcoach News and edited for style. Read the original post.

