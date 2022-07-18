Outdoor Immersive Green Technology Experience Caps Off Green Bus Summit

RENO, Nev. — In an inaugural STN EXPO event, the Green Bus Summit was capped off with an outdoor Immersive Green Technology Experience in the Peppermill Resort Casino parking lot on Sunday evening.

Six propane and electric school buses were available for attendees to ride on and examine. They were operated by Blue Bird, BYD, IC Bus, GreenPower Motor Company, Lion Electric Company, and the Propane Education & Research Council (PERC).

The Infrastructure Charging Zone and Outdoor Technology Displays showcased the latest in propane fueling options, electric charging infrastructure and smart charging technology.

Attendees expressed satisfaction with the chance to experience the various clean school buses as well as get their questions on operation, implementation and nuances answered.

Supporting sponsors shared more information about their products and services in their individual tents. Snacks and drinks were served and live music was provided by singer/songwriter and recording artist Roem Baur.

Lion Electric was the title sponsor of the Green Bus Summit, with Amply Power, GreenPower, First Student, Highland Electric, IC Bus, PERC, Nuvve, Synop, and Zonar Systems joining as diamond, platinum and gold sponsors.

Photos by Vincent Rios Creative and Taylor Hannon.