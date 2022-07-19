Monday, July 18, 2022
Event News

Gallery: Day 3 Sessions at STN EXPO Reno

By Claudia Newton

Communication and influence strategist Stacey Hanke kicked off Monday with an interactive keynote in which she encouraged attendees to become more self-aware and refine their habits.

A general session followed on developing emergency operation plans. The afternoon was rounded out by sessions on EV implementation, risk-centric approaches to transportation management, cybersecurity, renewable fuel, Wi-Fi hotspot funding, and staff recruitment tools. Attendees were able to ask questions of the presenters, add their experiences and crowdsource ideas.

STN Publisher Tony Corpin also recorded a special onsite episode of the School Transportation Nation podcast with guest Alex Cook, chief engineer at First Student.

Photos by Vincent Rios Creative. 

