Reed Named New Thomas Built Buses CEO, President

An eventful week of CEO announcements continued with Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) appointing T.J. Reed to the dual role of CEO and president of Thomas Built Buses and Freightliner Custom Chassis Corp.

Effective immediately, Reed is responsible for all aspects of the Thomas Built Buses (TBB) and Freightliner (FCCC) brands, including strategy, sales and operations, DTNA said in a statement on Monday. Mario DiFoggio, general manager and direct sales and marketing for Thomas confirmed with School Transportation News on Tuesday that the expectation going forward is this will be a dual role overseeing both TBB and FCCC.

As of Sept. 9, Reed succeeds Kevin Bangston, who was appointed president and CEO of Daimler Truck Financial Services North America. Reed was the president of Daimler Truck Remarketing and the SelecTrucks brands but will remain responsible for the business unit and according to DTNA will continue to support the team until his successor is named. He has over 25 years of experience in the truck manufacturing industry.

“His skillset certainly aligns perfectly for where both entities are headed in the EV space,” DiFoggio said. “With that said, TJ’s overall strategic leadership style and background played a significant part in him being appointed to this role.”

Reed joined Daimler Truck in 1998 as a customer application engineer for vocational trucks and since then has held various roles in product marketing and strategy as well as pricing and P&L responsibility within DTNA. He joined Meritor in 2016 and held several leadership positions in his four years with the company, including vice president of global business development for electrification.

“T.J.’s broad experience across the industry, as well as his exceptional customer focus, makes him the perfect fit for this role,” stated Jeff Allen, senior vice president, operations and specialty vehicles for DTNA via a press release. “His expertise and personality will enable him to drive innovation and growth for both companies.”

DTNA President and CEO John O’Leary added the company is excited to have Reed at the helm of Thomas and Freightliner.

“His extensive industry knowledge and exceptional leadership skills will further strengthen and drive the success of both,” he stated. “With his vision and holistic approach to operations he will be a valuable asset to these already strong businesses and help continue to pave the way to sustainable transportation.”