Blue Bird Names Smith CEO Heir to Horlock

When Britton Smith was named Blue Bird president last May, the writing was on the wall that he could also eventually succeed Phil Horlock as CEO. His ascent to the position was finalized Wednesday.

With the release of its third-quarter 2023 financials, Horlock said Smith passed with flying colors a “rigorous transition plan” set in place to prepare him to assume the CEO title, which will officially take place on Sept. 29. And when that happens, Horlock will officially retire after leading Blue Bird for most of the last 13 years.

Horlock joined Blue Bird in 2010 as chief financial officer and chief administrative officer after a 30-year career at Ford Motor Company. He was named president and CEO a year later and was responsible for the evolution of the company’s propane school bus via a partnership with ROUSH CleanTech Autogas system, a relationship that was recently extended to 2030. He also oversaw the launch of Blue Bird’s electric school bus line.

He retired the first time in November 2021.

After Matt Stevenson assumed the role of president and CEO, Smith joined Blue Bird in March 2022 as a senior vice president and chief strategy officer. He was tapped to lead the OEM’s emerging electric school bus operations. Under his watch, Blue Bird has produced over 2,000 electric school buses and grown its EV ecosystem to include the financial service arm Clean Bus Solutions, a joint venture with Generate Capital.

When Horlock returned to Blue Bird last May to replace Stevenson, who left for personal reasons, Smith was named president weeks later. At the time, Horlock noted that Blue Bird had “significantly expanded” its market-leading position with electric school buses. The company continues a high output of ESBs.

Since Smith was named president, the company’s stock has nearly doubled. Also on Wednesday, Blue Bird announced a 40-percent increase in electric school bus production from the third quarter of 2023 to the third quarter of 2024. Revenue also grew by 13 percent to $333 million with adjusted EBITDA at a record $48 million and 14.5 percent margin.

“Managing our transition to EV leadership has been an incredible experience and I look forward to even greater growth ahead for the entire company,” Smith said in a statement. “It’s an exciting time in Blue Bird’s history, and I’m energized by the opportunities ahead.”

Smith also led the introduction in June of standard lap/shoulder seatbelts, driver airbags and other safety technology.

Blue Bird also announced that board member Doug Grimm will replace Kevin Penn as chairman of the board. Penn will continue to serve on the board as well.

“On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Phil for his significant contributions and for the stability he has provided as CEO over many years,” said Penn. “He has been instrumental in positioning the Company for long-term success, and in particular for firmly establishing Blue Bird as the alternative-power leader in school buses. Doug and Britton know Blue Bird and our industry exceptionally well and are outstanding choices to lead the company into the future by building on the terrific momentum we are seeing today.”

