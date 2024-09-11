15-year-old Shot, Killed at Virginia School Bus Stop

A Menchville High School Student was shot and killed while at his school bus stop on Tuesday.

The Newport News Police Department said officers responded at 6:18 a.m. to a “ShotSpotter activation” — a program that traces soundwaves to detect gun shots — near the 1200 block of 16th Street near Garden Drive in Newport News, Virginia. According to the Newport News Public Schools Website, there is a school bus stop near 16th Street and Garden Drive. School buses are scheduled to pick up students there at 6:17 a.m.

Police officers arrived at the scene and found a juvenile male suffering from at least one gunshot wound, which appeared to be life-threatening. Local media reported the Juvenile was 15 years old. NNPD said the boy was transported to an area hospital, where he died.

The investigation was ongoing at this report. There was also no confirmation of the school bus being at the scene when the shooting occurred. However, local media outlets reported a school bus left the scene at 7:15 a.m., and students who remained on the bus were safe. Photos of the scene show a school bus is present.

Newport News School Board and Newport News Public Schools released the following statement.

“The Newport News Public Schools family extends our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the Menchville High School student who tragically lost his life today. The school board, superintendent and administrative team will continue to support the family and our students and staff through the difficult days ahead.”

The statement adds that “members of the school division’s support and response team will be available to meet and talk with Menchville High students and staff for as long as they are needed. Support services are available at all schools.”

