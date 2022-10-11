Ohio Recognizes Importance of School Bus Safety

October marks the start of Ohio’s first annual School Safety Month, which encompasses National School Bus Safety Week.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed HB 583, which officially designated October as Ohio School Safety Month. “This month is an opportunity for schools to increase public awareness of school safety programs and policies,” DeWine stated. “I encourage all Ohioans to work together to keep Ohio schools safe for students to learn and grow.”

There is a different theme each week, with an overall theme of “Know School Safety, Know your Role — It’s Everyone’s Responsibility,” developed by the Ohio School Safety Center.

In addition to National School Bus Safety Week, celebrated Oct. 17 – 21, the month celebrates National Stop Bullying Day on Oct. 12 and Unity Day on Oct. 19. “OSSC recommends that parents, guardians, students, teachers, administrators, motorists, and school bus drivers discuss the importance of school bus safety with youth,” a press release stated.

The Ohio celebration comes on the heels of the 10th consecutive year that the Senate recognized September as School Bus Safety Month nationwide.

DeWine also developed the Ohio School Safety Center within the Ohio Department of Public Safety in 2019, to be a comprehensive, statewide office focused on enhancing the safety within Ohio Schools.

