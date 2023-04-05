School Districts Eligible for $224M Grant to Transition Students with Disabilities

The federal government is inviting school districts to apply for funds to improve access to pre-employment transition services for children and students with disabilities.

The Office of Special Education and Rehabilitation Services at the U.S. Department of Education announced Wednesday the coming availability of $224 million via the Pathways to Partnerships Innovative Model Demonstration Project, under the Disability Innovation Fund that was reauthorized in the Consolidated Appropriations Act approved by Congress and signed into law last year.

The Pathways to Partnership program is the largest discretionary grant program administered by the Rehabilitation Services Administration. It seeks to fund projects through “actively collaborating” partnerships with state vocational rehabilitation agencies, state and local education agencies and centers for independent living. Projects should be focused on creating systemic approaches to improve access to pre-employment transition services.

“As children and youth with disabilities move through the school system, many do not have exposure to self-advocacy training, careers and independent living opportunities,” an OSERS email on Wednesday states. “This historical funding opportunity advances a key goal of the Biden-Harris administration to pave a clear and robust path to independent living and integrated employment as children and youth with disabilities transition from high school to postsecondary endeavors.”

A pre-application meeting hosted by OSERS is scheduled for April 25. Applications are due June 5.

