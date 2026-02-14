Superintendent Snapshot: Communication, Collaboration Key for Maine School District Success

“Smooth communication between administration and transportation operations begins with presence, clarity of vision and strong relationships,” Gorham (Maine) School District Superintendent Dr. Heather Perry told School Transportation News.

Perry, one of the four finalists for the AASA: School Superintendents Association National Superintendent of the Year award, announced Thursday, continued that it means ensuring the right people are in the right leadership roles, setting clear expectations and maintaining consistent, two-way-communication. “So, transportation leaders are true partners in the district’s educational mission—not just problem solvers when issues arise. Spending time listening, coaching, and supporting transportation leaders helps ensure they are fully aligned with district goals and culture.”

Perry also wrote a blog for AASA outlining five ways the central office can strengthen the behind-the-scenes cultures, including school bus drivers. She noted leaders should integrate program leaders into the district leadership team, publicly celebrate the impact of support staff, provide tailored professional development, establish clear communication loops, and model respect and visibility.

Related: Superintendent of the Year Snapshot: Support, Understanding of Transportation

Related: (STN Podcast E293) Community, Not Individual: Maine Superintendent Collaborates for Student, Staff Success

Advertisement

“My advice to other superintendents is to intentionally invest in and publicly value their transportation teams,” she told STN. “Our bus drivers and dispatchers are often the first and last school connection students experience each day, and those moments shape how students feel about safety, belonging, and school itself. When communication is strong and the work is celebrated, we create a system where every child’s day begins and ends in a safe, welcoming, and caring environment.”

She highlighted the integral role of transportation in one of Gorham’s most significant initiatives, Aspire Gorham, a birth-to-adult, community-wide approach to building aspiration and purpose across the entire educational continuum. This program exposes students to a wide range of careers and possibilities, supports hands-on exploration and provides experiences for older students through internships, apprenticeships, Career and Technical Education and Extended Learning Opportunities programs, and community-based learning partnerships.

“The goal is to ensure that every student can see themselves in a future they are excited about and feel prepared to pursue it,” she said, adding that a critical factor in making the vision a reality is equitable access. “And transportation is often the gatekeeper. When learning extends beyond the walls of the classroom to job sites, colleges, training centers, and community partners, reliable and flexible transportation becomes essential. Without it, opportunities can unintentionally become limited to only those students who have access to personal transportation, creating barriers that run counter to our commitment to equity and inclusion. For this reason, strengthening our transportation system to be more adaptive, responsive, and student-centered has been an ongoing priority.”

She explained that transportation is not just an operational function, but an instructional enabler. “It is the bridge that connects students to real-world learning, career pathways, and life-changing experiences that define Aspire Gorham,” she continued. “When transportation is thoughtfully designed and adequately supported, it ensures that every student, regardless of circumstance, can fully participate in the opportunities that help them discover their passions, build skills and confidently step into their future.”

A working relationship with the transportation department, she said, is integral, not only to the program but to the effectiveness of education programs as a whole.

“As superintendent, one of my core responsibilities is quite literally to ensure we have the right people in the right seats on the bus,” she said. “That means building and sustaining high-quality leadership within transportation and providing the support, resources and clear communication they need to do their work well. When transportation leaders are valued as instructional partners rather than simply operational managers, the entire system functions more cohesively and responsively.”

She said a strong relationship also ensures challenges are anticipated, rather than reacted to, with safety and equity remaining at the forefront of every decision.

“When the relationship between district leadership and the transportation department is grounded in trust, collaboration and shared purpose, it creates a seamless system that supports students, families and schools and advances the district’s mission in meaningful, tangible ways,” she said.

Transportation Operations

Mitzii Smith, the Gorham director of transportation and a former STN Rising SuperStar, said she has felt support from the administration from the start.

“Leadership has been welcoming and open to my ideas and experience,” she said. “Change can be challenging, but transportation consistently has support at the leadership level. That support truly starts with Perry, who values every employee and understands the importance of transportation’s role in the students’ overall educational experience.”

Related: (STN Podcast E245) Pre-Trip Yourself: Green Bus Funding Anxiety, Promoting Emotional Intelligence

Related: From School Bus Driver to Assistant Director: Journey of a Rising Star

Related: Follow the ‘GOLDEN’ Brick Road

She noted that transportation is currently focused on strengthening department training, developing clear driver handbooks and preparing for the expansion of the districts pre-k program to include 3- and 4-year olds. The department also implemented BusRight over the summer, and transportation leaders are actively working through the learning curve that comes with any new routing and communication system.

“Technology is a big part of our operation,” she shared. “We use routing and communication software to improve efficiency, enhance family communication and support safety and compliance. We continue to look for tools that make our operation more effective and transparent.”

Smith noted that while transportation is behind the scenes, it’s essential to student success. “When drivers are supported and leadership is engaged, it shows in the quality and safety of service we provide. I’m proud of our team and the work we doing,” she said, adding that Perry leads with open communication and trust.

“She makes a point to understand the challenges transportation faces and ensures we’re included in district-level conversations,” Smith added. “She’s accessible, responsive and visible throughout the district. As someone who transitioned after 20 years in my previous district, her support made that change smooth and rewarding. Gorham transportation is fortunate to have leadership that truly values our work.”