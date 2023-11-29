Texas School Bus Brings Joy with Christmas Lights

It’s the most wonderful time of the year and a Texas school district is spreading holiday cheer with a decorated school bus.

The school bus decorated adorned with Christmas lights is making rounds and visiting every Hays Consolidated Independent School District elementary school southwest of Austin, Texas.

Hays CISD’s transportations department staff affixed lights and antlers on the school bus as well as a bright red nose on the front grille. Holiday music plays through the bus PA system during its visits to the schools.

The district posted photos of the school bus on social media and mentioned that “transportation elves” will be bringing the school bus to each campus.

A remote control school bus accompanies the Christmas-themed transportation school bus.

Are you decorating school buses, drivers dressing up or participating in any community parades?

