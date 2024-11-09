Saturday, November 9, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin TikTok Twitter Youtube
Advertisement
HomeEvent NewsGallery: Specialized Training, Ride & Drive at TSD 2024
Event News

Gallery: Specialized Training, Ride & Drive at TSD 2024

By Claudia Newton

FRISCO, Texas — Consultant Jo Mascorro began day two of the Transporting Students with Disabilities & Special Needs Conference and Trade Show with her four-hour keynote on de-escalation with dignity.

Specialized hands-on training that day included: the NHTSA Child Passenger Safety on School Bus Training, the Wheelchair Securement Boot Camp Training & Certification hosted by AMF-Bruns of America, and the Wheelchair Securement Training plus Special Needs Roadeo presented by Q-Straint. Classes on driver and aide training as well as the foundations of special needs transportation were led by industry veterans Launi Harden and Alexandra Robinson, respectively.

The day closed with a Safety & Technology Product Demonstration and Special Needs Ride & Drive where attendees got up close and personal with buses and technology that could help in their operations.

Images by Vince Rios Creative and Claudia Newton. 

Advertisement
Previous article
Students, Staff at Illinois District Approve of Propane School Buses
Next article
TSD Conference Opens with Message of Empathy for Challenging Behaviors on School Buses

RELATED ARTICLES

Advertisement

Digital Editions

November 2024

Meet the 2024 Transportation Director of the Year, Craig Beaver, director of transportation at Beaverton School District in Oregon....

Partner Updates

Advertisement

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2024

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Advertisement

Poll

Does your state require school bus evacuation training for students with disabilities and special needs?
43 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2023 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.