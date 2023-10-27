North Carolina Student Brings Knife on School Bus

An 8-year-old elementary school student in Wake County, North Carolina, is accused of threatening another student with a knife on a school bus, reported The Raleigh News & Observer.

The incident occurred Tuesday morning, when a student from East Garner Elementary School brought a switchblade knife onto a school bus and threatened to harm multiple students, said police.

Wake County Public Schools System Security and the Garner Police Department confiscated the knife and searched the student for any additional weapons, but none were found.

The student will reportedly be disciplined in accordance with WCPSS Board policy.

