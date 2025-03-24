Zonar CEO Kriete Reminds Student Transporters of the Business They’re In

CONCORD, N.C. – Charles Kriete, Zonar president and CEO, gave a variation of a TED Talk by sharing how technology solutions are a key part of helping student transporters carry out their mission of student service.

While student transporters may think they’re in the school bus business, there’s more to it, Kriete said during Sunday morning’s CEO Talk. He pointed out the pitfalls of such shortsighted thinking, illustrated by the replacement of ice providers by refrigerators and of Blockbuster by Netflix.

“We’re not in the bus business, we’re in the business of access to education,” he said.

Technology is a big part of that, he continued. He noted that education funding is uncertain as of late, necessitating that student transporters continue doing more with less.

Kriete quoted from a recent survey, in which STN readers identified their top five areas of interest: driver behavior and retention, student behavior, fleet safety management, student tracking and parent communication, and preventive maintenance. He then shared examples of how technology can help each area.

While showing the audience a picture of a yellow school bus, he stated, “At Zonar we don’t think of this as a bus, we think of it as a rolling data hub.” Telematics, driver dash cameras, verified inspection, child check alarms, predictive maintenance, driver tablets, tire pressure monitoring, emergency exits, stop arm systems, and student ridership technology work together to bring form the hub.

Echoing the day’s opening message given by Nicole Portee, associate superintendent of operations at nearby Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools in North Carolina, Kriete explained why it’s crucial to see various aspects of school bus operation, the district’s educational system, and governmental funding and mandates as one interconnected ecosystem which affect, and are affected by, each other.

“It’s easy to fix one problem and create another,” he cautioned. This, he said, is why Zonar offers various aspects of harmonious technology.

Kriete shared that half the school buses in the U.S. are on track to be equipped with fleet management technology by 2028, signaling a massive shift toward data-driven decision making. The present is a good time to get started on this goal if a district hasn’t already.

“Every day your team brings their best. Will your technology?” questioned a video he showed.

