Zum’s Prakash Accepts Innovator of the Year Award at STN EXPO

Reno, Nev. — With his family from India in attendance, Pallav Prakash accepted the 2024 School Transportation News Innovator of the Year award.

Prakash, the director of electrification program management for Zum Services, was honored for the implementation of a 100-percent electric school bus operation with bidirectional charging at Oakland Unified School District.

“Thank you School Transportation News for this incredible honor and for organizing this incredible conference,” Prakash said during the Green Bus Summit opening session.

He gave a shout out to Kim Rainey, the director of transportation for Oakland Unified, for her vision in this project.

“The key to success of any innovation is to take an idea from trials to commercial development,” he said. “It takes a complete ecosystem and committed partners to come together and make it happen. I sincerely dedicate this award to all those incredible partners who have contributed to our fleet electrification journey every day.

“This is an exciting time in our industry. Transportation is evolving … let us keep partnering and capturing each other’s efforts to change the status quo. Last but not least, I’m very thankful to my parents, my wife and family, especially my parents who have flown all the way from India to see me here on this podium.”

