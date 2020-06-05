Friday, June 5, 2020
Home Wire Reports California School District Considers Dropping School Transportation
Wire Reports

California School District Considers Dropping School Transportation

By Taylor Hannon
Stock photo of a school bus traveling down a highway near San Francisco.
Stock photo of a school bus traveling down a highway near San Francisco.

Tracy Unified School District, located 64 miles east of San Francisco, may eliminate all home-to-school busing, reported ABC 10.

This would mean no more bus stops, pickups or drop-offs for the 1,247 student passengers. The cut comes in an effort to mitigate an expected budget shortfall, resulting from Gov. Gavin Newsom’s revised budget that would result in a $14.2 million cut for the district.

The district is also dealing with a cut of $11.7 million over the last couple of years.

Superintendent Brian Stephens told ABC 10 that cutting transportation would help the district meet its fiscal goal, as eliminating busing will save $1.8 million. However, there is still discussion of keeping some rural transportation routes.

Plans would also heavily depend on school reopening guidelines and social distancing. No decision has been finalized, and if the district receives federal money they will look at bringing cut programs back.

But the transportation cuts might not be necessary. EdSource reported that state Assembly and Senate leaders announced they have agreed on a state budget that would rescind all cuts to K-12 and higher education that Newsom proposed. However, this is based on the assumption that Congress will pass and President Donald Trump will sign the $3 trillion Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions, or HEROES, Act, with California standing to receive $14 billion.

The article reported that a joint statement from the Senate president, Assembly speaker and chairs of budget committees said there was a “strong likelihood” that Congress will provide additional federal relief.

Related: California Approves Virtual Training for School Bus Driver Certifications
Related: California Student Transporters Gear Up for Potential Early School Year Start
Related: Los Angeles County Releases Guidelines for Reopening Schools, Student Transportation

Previous articleUpdate: PPP Flexibility Act Extends Protections for Small Businesses

RELATED ARTICLES

Wire Reports

South Carolina School Bus Driver Fired for Racist Social Media Post

A Richland County School District One school bus driver was fired after posting a racist comment on his personal Facebook page, reported Watch Fox57....
Read more
Wire Reports

Illinois School District, Contractors Deliver Meals to Students

As of last week, Harvard School District 50, located near the Illinois-Wisconsin border, delivered 35,000 meals to students since schools closed for in-person learning...
Read more
Wire Reports

Kansas School District Continues Paying First Student During COVID-19 School Closures

USD 232 school district in De Soto, Kansas, agreed to continue paying for a majority of its bus services to contractor First Student, even...
Read more
Wire Reports

Missoula, Montana, County Public Schools Delivered Flowers for Mother’s Day

In addition to delivering meals to students during COVID-19 school closures, Missoula County Public School bus drivers in Montana delivered flowers on Friday in...
Read more
Wire Reports

Virginia School District Furloughs Part-Time Workers

Norfolk Public Schools in Virginia furloughed its part-time school employees this week in response to closures forced by COVID-19, reported The Virginian Pilot. It...
Read more
Wire Reports

New York School Bus Contractor Permanently Closes Doors Due to Coronavirus

Baumann & Sons Bus Company, one of the largest school bus companies on Long Island, announced it laid off nearly one thousand employees and...
Read more

Digital Editions

Digital Editions

June 2020

This month's issue of STN discusses the coronavirus pandemic and how transportation directors are preparing to transport students again. Read...
Read more

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Digital Editions

Buyer’s Guide 2020

Find the latest vehicle production data, state student ridership and budget reports, industry trends and contact information for state,...
Read more

Multimedia

Poll

Does your operation forecast needing additional school bus drivers for the new school year to adequately address an increase in routes, due to COVID-19 physical distancing demands?
100 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Report

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.