Friday, July 12, 2024
Wire Reports

Ohio School Bus Driver Found Not Guilty of Driving Impaired

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo

An Upper Arlington school bus driver in Ohio is accused of operating a vehicle impaired (OVI) was found not guilty on Tuesday, reported ABC 6.

According to the news report, Melissa Miller faces OVI charges after students on her bus complained she was driving drunk and erratically while they were on their way to school in November.

Police reportedly tracked Miller down and gave her a sobriety test, which they stated she failed.

However, Miller reportedly said that she had been driving erratically because she was attempting to avoid a large truck that abruptly stopped in front of her.

The article states that Miller’s jury trial began Monday afternoon and on Tuesday she was found not guilty. Her attorney Sam Shamansky said that while he and Miller are grateful for the judge’s decision, it cost Miller her job and more.

