Wire Reports

Iowa Bus Driver Fighting for Improved Wages, Benefits

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo
Miniature School Bus on top of Money.

Dubuque Community School bus drivers in Iowa are heading into mediation between local Union 120 and district administrators, as they have yet to reach an agreement on a new three-year contract, reported KWWL News.

According to the article, the union has twice rejected the district’s offer for the upcoming school year’s three-year contract, leading to the mediation hearing scheduled for July 18.

Between 15 and 20 bus drivers picketed on busy streets on July 11 to raise awareness of a what they say is a fair contract with higher wages, improved benefits and better overall school administrator support.

The bus drivers also raised concerns about student behavior, including incidents of spitting and hitting.

The drivers union reportedly seeks 10 percent of unused sick pay to be paid out each year and wants drivers to be paid 5.5 hours a day, even if routes end early. They said they hope these changes to the contract will attract people to become school bus drivers.

